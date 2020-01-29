The Back to the Future musical is opening on February 20 at the Manchester Opera House. So unless you live in the U.K., there’s no telling when you might get a chance to see the stage production of the classic time travel movie for yourself. But in the meantime, you can enjoy the latest promo for the Back to the Future musical, where film franchise star Christopher Lloyd meets the stage version of Marty McFly (Olly Dobson), and the new Dr. Emmett L. Brown, played by Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Revenge). Watch the Back to the Future musical promo below.

Roger Bart seems like a fine replacement for Christopher Lloyd, at least when it comes to doing a stage version of Back to the Future. It’s a little bit hammy, but Lloyd’s performance isn’t exactly subtle, and this is musical theater we’re talking about, where everything is exaggerated. Plus, Bart is an experienced stage performer with two Tony wins and roles in musicals like The Producers, Young Frankenstein and Disney’s Hercules.

Olly Dobson on the other hand…well, he doesn’t exactly look like a teenager. But it’s not uncommon for older actors to play younger roles on stage. After all, when you’re watching a stage production, you’re not getting close-ups like you do in a movie or TV show (or in this case a commercial). So all you need is youthful energy to play a younger role.

As for the overall vibe of this show, I’m not yet convinced that this is going to be something worth paying to see. We’ll probably have a better idea once the musical starts playing for crowds on February 20 and runs through May 17.