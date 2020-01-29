The ‘Back to the Future’ Musical Stars Meet Christopher Lloyd in a New Promo
The Back to the Future musical is opening on February 20 at the Manchester Opera House. So unless you live in the U.K., there’s no telling when you might get a chance to see the stage production of the classic time travel movie for yourself. But in the meantime, you can enjoy the latest promo for the Back to the Future musical, where film franchise star Christopher Lloyd meets the stage version of Marty McFly (Olly Dobson), and the new Dr. Emmett L. Brown, played by Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Revenge). Watch the Back to the Future musical promo below.
Roger Bart seems like a fine replacement for Christopher Lloyd, at least when it comes to doing a stage version of Back to the Future. It’s a little bit hammy, but Lloyd’s performance isn’t exactly subtle, and this is musical theater we’re talking about, where everything is exaggerated. Plus, Bart is an experienced stage performer with two Tony wins and roles in musicals like The Producers, Young Frankenstein and Disney’s Hercules.
Olly Dobson on the other hand…well, he doesn’t exactly look like a teenager. But it’s not uncommon for older actors to play younger roles on stage. After all, when you’re watching a stage production, you’re not getting close-ups like you do in a movie or TV show (or in this case a commercial). So all you need is youthful energy to play a younger role.
As for the overall vibe of this show, I’m not yet convinced that this is going to be something worth paying to see. We’ll probably have a better idea once the musical starts playing for crowds on February 20 and runs through May 17.
Back to the Future the Musical arrives THIS Feb at the Manchester Opera House. The 1985 movie and pop culture phenomenon that’s now more loved than ever is transported to the stage by the film’s original creative team of Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.
The combined eight-time Grammy Award-winning pairing of Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard will send you on an electrifying ride through time with an all-new score alongside the movie’s iconic hits, including The Power of Love, Johnny B Goode, Earth Angel and Back in Time.
Back to the Future the Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning John Rando alongside a Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team including Tim Hatley (set and costumes), Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin (lighting), Finn Ross (video design – previous credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Chris Bailey (choreography).