The Back to the Future trilogy is headed to 4K this month, and we’re giving away one copy to one lucky /Film reader, because we’re nice like that. The set includes all three films plus enough special features to overload your flux capacitor. Special features include the previously lost audition tapes with actors like Ben Stiller, C. Thomas Howell, and more.

The first Back to the Future remains an all-time classic – a film with a crackerjack screenplay, great performances, and what were then cutting-edge special effects. And hey, the sequels are pretty good, too (though not as good as the original). The Back to the Future trilogy is headed to 4K for the first time ever on October 20, and we’ve got one copy to give away. To enter simply send an email to slashfilmcontestentries@gmail.com with the subject line BACK TO THE FUTURE, and tell us which of the three films is your favorite. A winner will be chosen at random.

The 4K set comes with the following features:

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) – Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. Ben Stiller Kyra Sedgwick Jon Cryer Billy Zane Peter DeLuise C. Thomas Howell

– Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. The Hollywood Museum Goes BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) – Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia.

– Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes (NEW) – Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings. Cast and Creative Q&A Original Songs Gotta Start Somewhere Put Your Mind To It

– Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings. Could You Survive The Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) – Explore the magic and science of BACK TO THE FUTURE and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series.

– Explore the magic and science of BACK TO THE FUTURE and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series. 2015 Message from Doc Brown DOC BROWN SAVES THE WORLD!

OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean

Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE The Script Casting Marty McFly Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown The DeLorean Time Machine Building Hill Valley Prepping for the “Johnny B. Goode” Scene The Score Rushing the Cut The Legacy

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1) Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1)

2015 Commercials JAWS 19 Trailer Hoverboard Commercial



BACK TO THE FUTURE bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Peanut Brittle “Pinch Me” Doc’s Personal Belongings “She’s Cheating” Darth Vader (Extended Version) “Hit Me George” “You Got a Permit?” The Phone Booth

Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning…

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go

Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Making the Trilogy: Chapter One BACK TO THE FUTURE Night

Michael J. Fox Q&A How He Got the Role The Character of Doc Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE II and III Together DeLoreans Special FX and Stunts The Appeal of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE

Behind the Scenes Original Makeup Tests Outtakes Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Huey Lewis and the News “The Power of Love” Music Video

Theatrical Teaser Trailer

Join Team Fox

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE II bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Old Terry and Old Biff “Dad’s Home” (Extended Version) Pizza Scene Jennifer Faints (Extended Version) Old Biff Vanishes from Car Burned Out High School Marty Meets Dave

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies

The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two

Behind the Scenes Outtakes Production Design Storyboarding Designing the DeLorean Designing Time Travel Hoverboard Test Evolution of Visual Effects Shots Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Theatrical Trailer

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE III bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™: