While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been divisive, the one thing about the movie that everyone can agree on is that Babu Frik rules. The tiny alien droidsmith is pretty darn adorable, and even though he only pops up in two scenes he still leaves his mark. Now that Rise of Skywalker has been out for a few weeks, Disney has released an official clip featuring Babu Frik in all his frikin’ glory. It also features Rey, Finn, Poe, C-3PO and Zorii Bliss, but let’s be honest: we’re here for that Frik action.

Babu Frik Scene

Above you can watch the full Babu Frik scene from The Rise of Skywalker. The character pops-up again at the end of the movie for a split second, but this is his time to shine. The scene involves Rey, Finn, BB-8, C-3PO, Poe Dameron, and Zorii Bliss heading over to Babu Frik’s joint so that the alien can extract some info from 3PO’s noggin.

And since Babu Frik is a Star Wars character he has an entire fleshed-out backstory that we don’t actually learn in the movie. According to Wookiepedia, “Babu Frik was an Anzellan male who lived during the war between the First Order and the Resistance, working as a droidsmith among the Spice Runners of Kijimi. He could reprogram or modify almost any droid, regardless of its security measures.” But wait, there’s more!

Babu Frik worked for Zorii Bliss’s crew on the planet of Kijimi for some time before the cold war. Poe Dameron abandoned the group to join the New Republic as a T-85 X-wing pilot and later the Resistance as a T-70 X-wing pilot, following in the footsteps of his parents Shara Bey and Kes Dameron, both of whom fought for the Rebellion. Sometime after the Battle of Crait, Kijimi fell under First Order occupation, which made life more difficult for Babu and the band of spice runners.

Harry Potter actress Shirley Henderson provided Babu Frik’s voice, just in case you were curious. And if Disney is smart, they’ll throw Babu Frik into The Mandalorian so he can hang out with Baby Yoda, since that’s all anyone really wants at this point.