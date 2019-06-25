In Jennifer Kent‘s 2014 movie The Babadook, one of the best-reviewed horror films of recent years, there’s a pop-up book about the title character, a monster who terrorizes people once they become aware of his existence. In real life, copies of that book were sold in a limited first edition, but now those who missed their opportunity to own one are getting a second chance.

Causeway Films is putting together a second edition of The Babadook pop-up book, which will only be available for the next two months. Read on to find out how you can get your hands on one – if you dare.



“If it’s in a word or it’s in a look, you can’t get rid of the Babadook.” That’s the sing-songy catchphrase at the center of the film, and now you can have your very own copy of the Mister Babadook pop-up book sitting on your shelf. But like all the finer things in life, this is going to cost you: the second edition is priced at $100 each. (If you’re ultimately just going to set the book ablaze in your backyard grill, that price point may be a little high.)

According to Australian production company Causeway Films, this second edition book won’t be signed or numbered like the first edition, but they will still be made “to the same high standards” as the original run and will include a second edition label. Here’s the catch: they need at least 2,500 orders by September 1, 2019, or this new edition of the book won’t be printed at all. So if you’re interested in purchasing one, it might be a smart move to contact all of your other Babadook-loving friends and suggesting they do the same to help ensure that you’ll receive yours. (If they don’t reach their goal, your purchase will be refunded.)

One more piece of important information – these are the only countries to which the book will be shipped:

Argentina / Australia / Austria / Belgium / Brazil / Bosnia Herzegovina / Bulgaria / Canada / Chile / Colombia / Croatia / Czech Republic / Denmark / Estonia / Finland / France / Germany / Greece / Hong Kong / Hungary / Iceland / Ireland / Italy / Japan / Luxembourg / Macedonia / Malaysia / Mexico / Netherlands / New Zealand / Norway / Poland / Portugal / Romania / Serbia / Singapore / Slovenia / Slovakia / Spain / Sweden / Switzerland / Turkey / United Kingdom (UK) / United States of America (USA)

Once the submission date passes in September, the company’s publisher will begin printing the books, but they won’t be shipped until sometime in 2020. You can get all the additional info you might need at the official site, and good luck!