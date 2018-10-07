Last night, Saturday Night Live made Awkwafina the first Asian woman to host the late night sketch show since Lucy Liu took the stage in 2000. Funnily enough, The Crazy Rich Asians star waiting outside 30 Rock after that show, and it gave her hope that she could one day follow in her footsteps. And here we are.

So how was the Awkwafina hosted Saturday Night Live? Well, the cold open was another home run, but several sketches were a victim of bad timing, so much that the better sketches ended up being the pre-recorded bits. So without further adieu, let’s take a look at the best and worst sketches.

The Best

Brett Kavanaugh Post-Game – It’s hard to laugh at this situation since it’s such a travesty that some old white men ignored the accusations of several women, performed a sham investigation and appointed a man to one of the highest judicial positions in American government. But completely mocking all of the thoughtless Republican senators who made this happen by imagining them celebrating like it’s the end of a championship game helps bring some levity to the situation, especially with such great impressions from the cast.

Pumpkin Patch – Filling the late night spot of the weird sketch, this recorded bit was both odd and hilarious as a pumpkin patch owner confronts three of his employees for partaking in inappropriate behavior inspired by the high school sex comedy American Pie. Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Awkwafina were the perfect trio to make this happen, and their constant justification of the lewd acts only got funnier as time went on.

Ted Cruz Rally – Senator Ted Cruz is having a hard time keeping up with Democratic opponent Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and this pre-recorded sketch shows how desperate he is to seem cool. But everything Ted Cruz touches turns soggy, just like his face. Beck Bennett’s impression of Ted Cruz isn’t the best, but it certainly captures the repugnant demeanor of the Texas politician.