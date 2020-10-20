Netflix seems to be on a cancelation streak as of late, and the science fiction space drama Away is the streaming service’s latest victim.

In the wake of cancelations handed down to Netflix shows like Glow, I Am Not Okay with This, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Society, Altered Carbon, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Away has been canceled after one season. You can read star Hilary Swank‘s response to the news below.

Away is going away. Variety reports that six weeks after the series made its debut on September 4, 2020, Netflix has decided to not renew it for a second season. The series, which starred Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank as the commander of the first-ever manned expedition to Mars, has come to an end after ten total episodes. Josh Charles (The Good Wife), Talitha Bateman (Annabelle: Creation), Ato Essandoh, Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki, Monique Curnen, and Vivian Wu were part of the supporting cast.

Reacting to news about the cancelation, Swank took to Instagram and shared a few thoughts with disappointed fans:

I didn’t watch Away (I know, I know, I’m part of the problem in this case), but it has to be a bummer for people who were invested in the show thus far to have the rug pulled out from under them and realize that the mission will never actually arrive on Mars as promised.

This show not only had a strong cast, but it had an impressive roster of players behind the scenes working as producers, including Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes), Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights), showrunner Jessica Goldberg (Parenthood), Edward Zwick (Glory, The Last Samurai), Adam Kassan (Tales from the Loop), and Jeni Mulein (Almost Family).

Here’s a trailer for the first – and now only – season along with the official synopsis of the show: