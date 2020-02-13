‘Avenue 5’ Season 2 is Go For Launch From HBO

Armando Iannucci‘s Avenue 5 will continue its journey on HBO for another season. The network just gave the greenlight to Avenue 5 season 2, furthering the misadventures of the problematic space cruise ship. The comedy series stars Hugh Laurie, Zach Woods, Josh Gad, and more, and premiered on HBO last month. More on Avenue 5 season 2 below.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, has announced that Avenue 5 is continuing with a second season. “We’ve loved every minute of Avenue 5’s inaugural voyage,” Gravitt said. “Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our hapless heroes in season two.”

The series follows Hugh Laurie as Ryan Clark, “the confident and suave captain of Avenue 5, a space cruise ship with luxury amenities like gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck and yoga classes. As the series begins, Avenue 5’s eight-week journey around Saturn is underway and its systems are optimal. But when the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events onboard – though they may or may not be equipped for the task.”

Regarding the season 2 news, Iannucci said:

“It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of Avenue 5, so I’m doubly thrilled that HBO have now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too. Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we’re looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast into next. To the end of season one and beyond (into season two)!”

Here’s where I admit I haven’t watched Avenue 5, and I honestly haven’t heard that much about it, buzz-wise. But Iannucci is great at what he does, having titles like In the Loop, The Death of Stalin, Veep, and the upcoming The Personal Life of David Copperfield.

In addition to Hugh Laurie, Avenue 5 features Josh Gad as billionaire Herman Judd, the mercurial face and name behind Avenue 5; Zach Woods as head of customer relations Matt Spencer; Rebecca Front as strong-willed passenger Karen Kelly; Suzy Nakamura as Iris Kimura, Judd’s right-hand woman; Lenora Crichlow as engineer Billie McEvoy; Nikki Amuka-Bird as Rav Mulcair, head of Judd Mission Control; and Ethan Phillips as Spike Martin, a space enthusiast and former astronaut.