Even though they couldn’t happen with a huge audience like they usually do, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards still announced their 2020 winners with a virtual show. During the ceremony, Avengers: Endgame was announced as the winner for Favorite Movie, and to celebrate, all six of the original Avengers reunited virtually to accept the award and make a handful of playful references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise. Watch the Avengers virtual reunion below.

Avengers Virtual Reunion on Nickelodeon’s 2020 Kids Choice Awards

did you catch this Avengers: Endgame reunion during #KCA2020? ? pic.twitter.com/fUFpiI6BWL — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

Scarlett Johansson kicks off the acceptance reunion that unfolded through webcams, followed by Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans. And just when you think Robert Downey Jr. is still too busy to make an appearance, he pops on to catch everybody off guard, even though this is clearly super scripted.

Chris Hemsworth uses this opportunity to reaffirm his status as the strongest Avenger, but Chris Evans doesn’t let him get away with it by reminding Hemsworth that he apparently lost a push-up contest to Evans at some point. Otherwise, there’s a lot of hyping up the idea that we’re stronger together during this pandemic we’re all dealing with, and thanking the kids for giving them this award. Kids need inspiration and reinforcement because their lives haven’t been ruined by adulthood yet.

Wrapping things up, Robert Downey Jr. ends with one of the most quotable lines in Avengers: Endgame by telling all the fans, “I love you 3,000.” It’s a line that has ended up on dozens of t-shirts, magnets, artwork and more in the one year since the movie was released, and we’ll probably hear it at a Marvel-themed wedding at some point. Heck, that’s probably happened already.

Avengers: Endgame is available to stream right now on Disney+.