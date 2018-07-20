Marvel Studios isn’t having a panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2018, but they did show up…in the parking lot. They have a pop-up offsite event at The Experience, located next to Petco Park. They’re calling it the “Group Hug,” and the experience is meant to give fans a way to cope from the climactic events of Avengers: Infinity War. Fans who wait in line for the Group Hug therapy session are rewarded with some cool swag and a never-before-seen deleted scene from the movie. We saw the Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene and have the details below.

The deleted scene begins as the Guardians crew is stranded on Knowhere after Thanos kidnapped Gamora. We see Drax ripping the Zune off the ship’s sound system and Star-Lord is comically angry that he can’t listen to his favorite Kiss song.

“Turn it back on,” demands Star-Lord.

“Same song, again and again and again,” responds Drax.

“I told you, I screwed up man, I have to get back in the groove, specifically the New York Groove. Give me back my Zune! Give me the Zune!”

Drax tells Star-Lord that Mantis hates the song, and plays hot potato with the Zune keeping it out of Star-Lord’s reach. Quill tells Drax that it isn’t helping, that they “haven’t even left Knowhere yet and you aren’t helping!”

Star-Lord says that its Drax’s fault that they lost Gamora, which enrages him.

“No, we lost Gamora because YOU would not let ME seize the MOMENT!” responds Drax. “You tried to kill her!”

“She said I’d be saving the universe!” responds Star-Lord.

Meanwhile, during this whole argument, Mantis has been staring at a blinking yellow light on a display on the wall of the ship. It is only then that Star-Lord notices this. He looks at the light.

“Decoded message channel? How long has this been on?” Quill asks.

“It was so beautiful,” Mantis responds about the yellow glowing display. Star-Lord continues to get on Mantis’ back about the light and she says it was Drax’s job to watch that display.

“You didn’t see the blinking yellow light?” Star-Lord asks Drax.

“I did, but you said if it was yellow let it mellow, if it’s brown, flush it down!” explains Drax.

“What are you talking about?” says Star-Lord, who notices that in the last five hours they’ve received 22 – now 23 – emergency messages. “From Nebula: Gamora’s alive!” Clicks next message. “Thanos is taking her to Titan!” Clicks next message. “Why aren’t you responding?” Clicks next message. “Why aren’t you responding? Are you getting my coded important secret messages?” He finds the coordinates to Titan and keys them into a map display.

“What happens if this is a trap?” asks Star-Lord.

This was the end of the clip. On one hand, you can see why it was written into the script. It explains why and how the Guardians ended up on Titan. The scene is fun, but it doesn’t need to be in the already long movie. I assume that’s why it was left on the cutting room floor. It’s also funny that Drax is blaming Star-Lord for what happened to Gamora, almost a mirror of the many fans who have been blaming Peter Quill for the fate of the universe after seeing Infinity War. I’m sure this will be one of the deleted scenes included on the Blu-ray/home video release.

As for the rest of the experience, it’s fun. It includes a photo op with the Incredible Hulk giving you and your friends a big hug, a themed group therapy room filled with motivational posters that say things like, “We are Groot” and “You are more than 12% of a plan”, and you leave with a T-shirt and wristband that declares that you were “Spared by Thanos”. If you’re at Comic-Con, go check out the Group Hug popup at The Experience, right across the street from Hall H and next to Petco Park.

