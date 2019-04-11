We’re only a few weeks away from the release of Marvel Studios’ biggest film yet. Avengers: Endgame is the true culmination of everything we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far, and in a new TV spot, Captain America (Chris Evans) gives a rousing speech to the surviving members of the team and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) crack wise. Check it out below.



Avengers Endgame TV Spot

While the end of Captain America’s speech and the subsequent jokes that follow are amusing, the beginning of his speech might actually give us some real insight into how the structure of the film is going to unfold. “You know your teams, you know your missions,” Cap says. “No mistakes. No do-overs.” I think this is the first time we’ve heard about the group being divided into sub-teams with different objectives, and even with only half of the team being “alive,” it makes sense that writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely would split up the survivors so they can jump between missions and keep the plot moving.

On the other hand, I wouldn’t be remotely surprised if directors Joe and Anthony Russo went so far as to shoot dozens of fake scenes just to populate these trailers so they can preserve the surprise of what happens in the movie for fans. They’ve already copped to one big trailer moment not actually being in the movie, and if none of these dialogue scenes appear in the final cut, I’m just going to nod and say, “Yep, that sounds about right.”

We’ll learn how it all resolves when Avengers: Endgame blasts into theaters on April 26, 2019.