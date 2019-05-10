Avengers: Endgame may not have an end-credits scene, but fans will get the closest thing to it: the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. Ongoing Avengers: Endgame screenings will have new Spider-Man: Far From Home teases added in front of and behind the film, including a pre-film message from Spidey himself, Tom Holland.

Deadline reports that in lieu of an end-credits scene, Avengers: Endgame screenings are getting the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer attached at the end of the movie.

The teases for the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will replace the lack of a post-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame, which broke from a Marvel Studios tradition that had begun with the very first Marvel Cinematic Universe film in 2008, Iron Man. Marvel helped popularize the post-credits scene, which was used to tease fans for the next film with hints of familiar characters or tantalizing objects.

While the lack of a post-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame seemed fitting for a film closing out an 11-year era, the MCU continues just three months later. Already the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers hint at a vastly expanded universe, one revolving around legacy and multiverses. So in a sense, the latest trailer would be the perfect replacement for a post-credits scene.

Ironically, it will also be fulfilling the traditional role that a trailer used to play: in the Classic Hollywood era, previews for upcoming films actually appeared after a film had finished, while the credits played at the beginning of the film. It’s how they earned their title “trailers,” for “trailing” a film. At some point, those two elements were flipped, but the name stuck.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, 2019.