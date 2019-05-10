‘Avengers: Endgame’ Getting ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Added After the Credits
Posted on Friday, May 10th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Avengers: Endgame may not have an end-credits scene, but fans will get the closest thing to it: the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. Ongoing Avengers: Endgame screenings will have new Spider-Man: Far From Home teases added in front of and behind the film, including a pre-film message from Spidey himself, Tom Holland.
Deadline reports that in lieu of an end-credits scene, Avengers: Endgame screenings are getting the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer attached at the end of the movie.
The teases for the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel will replace the lack of a post-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame, which broke from a Marvel Studios tradition that had begun with the very first Marvel Cinematic Universe film in 2008, Iron Man. Marvel helped popularize the post-credits scene, which was used to tease fans for the next film with hints of familiar characters or tantalizing objects.
While the lack of a post-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame seemed fitting for a film closing out an 11-year era, the MCU continues just three months later. Already the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers hint at a vastly expanded universe, one revolving around legacy and multiverses. So in a sense, the latest trailer would be the perfect replacement for a post-credits scene.
Ironically, it will also be fulfilling the traditional role that a trailer used to play: in the Classic Hollywood era, previews for upcoming films actually appeared after a film had finished, while the credits played at the beginning of the film. It’s how they earned their title “trailers,” for “trailing” a film. At some point, those two elements were flipped, but the name stuck.
Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, 2019.
Peter Parker’s relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury suddenly shows up in his hotel room. Parker soon finds himself donning the Spider-Man suit to help Fury stop the evil Mysterio from wreaking havoc across the continent.