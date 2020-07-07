When Iron Man sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos in the climactic battle of Avengers: Endgame, it made tears roll down the faces of plenty of fans for nearly the entire remainder of the movie’s runtime. Soon you’ll find out if you can hold back the tears when you see the moment brought to life on your shelf in the form of a new SH Figuarts action figure from Tamashii Nations.

Pre-orders are live for the new Avengers: Endgame Iron Man action figure featuring Tony Stark in his Mark 85 armor. Dubbed the “I Am Iron Man” edition, the figure comes with several accessories that let you recreate the deadly battle with Thanos, including an interchangeable arm containing the Infinity Stones and the energy charge when he snaps his fingers.

Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Action Figure

As you can see, the figure comes with both Robert Downey Jr.‘s head as Tony Stark (though it appears the image may be using a computer generated placeholder until the final sculpt is complete), as well as an Iron Man helmet. Plus, each of the hands have claw blaster nanoweapons that can be swapped in too.

But the best touch, besides the gauntlet on Iron Man’s armor, is the figure’s stand that allows you to create a diorama of Tony Stark’s final moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can pre-order the Avengers: Endgame Iron Man figure right now over at the US Premium Bandai online shop for $82. The figure is expected to be shipped in December this year.