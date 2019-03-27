Avengers: Endgame is gearing up to be one of the biggest cinematic experiences of the year. So it is appropriate that it will be shown on the biggest screens possible. Following the trend of big-budget blockbusters and prestige pictures, Avengers: Endgame is filmed entirely in IMAX, which directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo delve into in a new Avengers Endgame IMAX featurette.

Avengers Endgame IMAX Featurette

“It made sense to us that the grandest cinematic event in Marvel history should be executed in full IMAX,” Joe Russo said of Avengers: Endgame, which will be shown in full IMAX expanded aspect ratios in special IMAX screenings. That means that the screen will take up to 26% more picture than standard theaters, according to the featurette, making this the way that the filmmakers intend audiences to experience Avengers: Endgame.

“The level of ambition in these films is pretty high and we needed equipment that could help us fulfill that ambition,” Anthony Russo added.

The Russo brothers have used IMAX cameras before — specifically the Alexa IMAX 65mm camera — to shoot the airport battle sequence in Captain America: Civil War and the entirety of Avengers: Infinity War. But with Avengers: Endgame set to have a runtime of over three hours, this may be the longest IMAX blockbuster yet.

With Avengers: Endgame featuring a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin, and the film representing 10 years worth of superhero storytelling, it’s pretty safe to say that this is a highly ambitious movie with huge scope.

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26, 2019.