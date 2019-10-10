Because I am an old, old man, I’m still not entirely sure what The VOID is, other than the thing I stare into every morning when I wake up. But based on my research, it’s a fancy-pants VR experience that more and more hot properties are taking advantage of. The latest is Marvel’s The Avengers, with their new VR experience Avengers: Damage Control. The story involves Black Panther‘s Shuri recruiting you to test a new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies. And oh yeah, Ant-Man is there, too! Watch the Avengers: Damage Control trailer below.

Avengers Damage Control Trailer

I’ve yet to partake in any VR myself, but from what I hear, these VOID experiences are really something special. And now they’re giving you a chance to fight alongside the Avengers. In Avengers: Damage Control, “Shuri has recruited your team to test a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies. When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you’ll fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.”

The experience will be available at select VOID locations starting October 18. You can find locations here. A more detailed synopsis awaits you below:

Assemble alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Damage Control, an all-new virtual reality adventure from Marvel Studios and ILMxLAB. Shuri has recruited your team of four to test her latest prototype design, a powerful new suit that combines Wakandan and Stark Industries technologies. When a familiar enemy from the Avengers’ past seeks to steal the technology for themselves, your team must stop them before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the planet. Fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man, and more in a race to protect the world. Suit up, step in, and save the world in the ultimate Marvel Studios immersive experience. Available exclusively for a limited time at The VOID.

The VOID isn’t your typical VR experience – you’re not just slapping on a headset like a character from The Lawnmower Man. Instead, the VOID is described as a “whole-body, fully immersive experience, with you, your friends and family physically inside the action.” It’s not clear how many of the Avengers movie actors lend their voice talents to this experience, but it definitely sounds like Benedict Cumberbatch and Paul Rudd are involved, or at the very least, Marvel was able to find some very talented impersonators.