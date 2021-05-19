Avengers Campus is opening next month at the Disney California Adventure park next to Disneyland, bringing even more comic book flair to the theme park. Inspired by the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney is hoping to put fans right in the middle of their own comic book adventure, and that includes selling them a variety of merchandise, souvenirs, and items that enhance the theme park experience. See what kind of Avengers Campus merchandise you’ll be opening your wallet for below.

WEB Power Band for WEB SLINGERS

Joining Guardians of the Galaxy – MISSION: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure Park will be WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. The new attraction allows riders to put on 3D glasses and test-drive a new invention of Peter Parker’s. The WEB Slinger vehicle allows you to wield your own webslinging powers with the toss of your arm and flick of your wrist. But if you want to enhance the experience, then you’ll want to get your own WEB Power Band.

The WEB Power Band is an upgraded web shooter that will function as a toy with lights, sounds and projections when you’re at home. But when taken aboard WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, it will power up your webslinging to make it even more powerful. With models inspired by (from left to right, top to bottom above) Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, Iron Man, and Rescue, these WEB Power Bands will either give you electro-dynamic webs to shoot or repulsor cannons for blasting enemies.

Spider-Bots

Also adding to your Spider-Man arsenal will be the new Spider-Bots, which you operate through a remote control included with the tech companion. With programmed combat and defensive abilities, you can fight other Spider-Bots at the park or just walk around with them.

For fans of Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, or Ant-Man and The Wasp, there are tactical upgrades that you can get to enhance the look and combat abilities of your Spider-Bot. More variations will be coming in the future too. You can get a more proper look at Spider-Bots over at Ordinary Adventures.

Spidey Gear

Since you’ll need a way to safely carry your Spider-Bot around while showing it off to make everyone else jealous, Avengers Campus will also be selling this backpack that includes a snap-on web-mesh to securely keep your Spider-Bot on your back.

If you’re looking to make more of a fashion statement, or make it more dangerous to walk around, then you might want to snag these new Spider-Man goggles. Featuring light-up eyes, these goggles have 17 different expressions that will have you reacting to Avengers Campus just like Spider-Man. It’s not clear how easy it is to see out of those goggles, but who cares when you have those web-shooters with lights and sounds to make sure everyone gets out of your way.

WEB and Avengers Campus Merch

It wouldn’t be a theme park trip without a full-on gift shop, and Avengers Campus will be offering plenty of WEB gear for all you webslingers out there. From t-shirts to hats to hoodies and everything in between. There’s even a full Spider-Man costume to properly get ready for a day of swinging around Avengers Campus.

If you’re looking for more general Avengers Campus gear, there will be a Campus Supply Pod not too far from WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure that has even more clothing and merchandise branded with the Avengers Campus logo and whatnot. There are even keychains, patches, and figurines to commemorate your day on campus.

Exclusive Funko POPs

Finally, there will be two exclusive Funko POPs that you’ll only be able to get on Avengers Campus (or on eBay for exorbitant mark-ups). Spider-Man with a Spider-Bot and Iron Man flying and prepared to blast will be available on Avengers Campus.

All of this stuff will be available when Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland on June 4, 2021.