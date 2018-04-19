Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel Avengers 4 have become a lesson in “how many characters can you stuff in one scene?” Quite a lot, it turns out. But Sebastian Stan may have just revealed that a few additional characters will be appearing in the biggest sequence the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen. In a new interview, Stan let slip some major Avengers cameos that could suggest some huge outcomes for future Marvel movies.

Potential spoilers follow.

The landmark airport fight scene in Captain America: Civil War was like something out of a comic book splash page: a dozen Marvel superheroes fighting in the biggest battle the MCU had ever seen. The fight in Avengers: Infinity War will go far beyond that.

Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo have teased that this is a battle that could rival the busiest comic book page, saying it’s “like, if you had a comic book and you open it up to your double panel and then you fold it out, and then you folded it out again and again.”

The scene will reportedly feature 30-plus characters and judging by trailers and footage we’ve seen of Infinity War, it’s probably the massive battle in Wakanda. So that’s it, right? Cat’s out of the bag, we know everything to know about the scope of this movie without having seen it.

But maybe not, according to Stan. In an interview with The Independent, Stan may have just revealed three major cameos that have implications for the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp:

“There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there. I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there. You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there.”

Samuel L. Jackson! Michael Douglas! Michelle Pfeiffer! Forgive my shock, since these are several characters who have not at all been confirmed to be in Infinity War. Marvel has especially been vehemently denying that Jackson will appear in the Avengers film, even as people have spotted him on the Atlanta set. But it’s Douglas and Pfeiffer who are the real shocker, as Pfeiffer’s character, Janet van Dyne, is supposedly lost in the Quantum Realm. There have been theories that the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp will follow Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) as they venture into the Quantum Realm to rescue Janet. But Ant-Man and the Wasp won’t open in theaters until after Infinity War, which is where the confusion lies.

Could Stan be talking about a different scene that will appear in Avengers 4? Or is he just messing around with us? That is yet to be seen.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 23, 2018. Ant-Man and the Wasp follows on July 6, 2018.