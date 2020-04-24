Avatar: The Last Airbender is hitting U.S. Netflix next month, after the beloved Nickelodeon series had been available on the streamer in other regions for years. But it was only a matter of time before Avatar: The Last Airbender returned to Netflix in the U.S., with the streamer developing a live-action remake of the series from original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

This year, Avatar: The Last Airbender celebrated its 15th anniversary of being one of the greatest animated series of all time. If you missed out on the Nickelodeon animated series when it began airing in 2005, don’t worry: you can finally stream the series on Netflix in the U.S. starting May 15, 2020. Netflix announced on Twitter that all three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be arriving on the streamer next month.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. All three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are coming to Netflix in the US on May 15th. pic.twitter.com/RCKylFYknA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 23, 2020

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been available on Netflix in regions outside of the U.S., including Canada, Australia, the U.K., Mexico, and Latin America, for years, but now U.S. subscribers can finally experience the war in Ba Sing Se.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005 and ran until 2008, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase that is still going strong to this day. The animated series is set in a fantasy world where the four elements — water, earth, fire, air — can be harnessed by gifted fighters, but only one individual, the titular Avatar, has the power to master all four elements. The Avatar is reincarnated every generation and serves as the peacekeeper between the four nations that make up this world, but goes missing for 100 years — which is where the show’s story begins. The newest Avatar, an energetic 12-year-old Airbender named Aang, must deal with a world thrown into chaos after the tyrannical Fire Nation launched a devastating war against the other three nations.

The show’s typical fantasy-adventure story is buoyed by incredible character work and storytelling, as well as one of the best redemption arcs on TV. But a few too many have missed out on this perfect animated series because of its designation as a kids cartoon (which to be fair, it is!) and its godawful M. Night Shyamalan live-action movie adaptation, which soured nearly everyone on the series when it hit theaters in 2010. But Avatar: The Last Airbender spawned another critically acclaimed sequel, The Legend of Korra, in 2012, and series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are seeking to heal the deep wounds left by the Shyamalan film with a new Avatar live-action adaptation, this time with a properly diverse cast. The live-action series has been in the works at Netflix for two years with few updates thus far, but at least the streamer is finally bringing the original animated series to U.S. subscribers to get them hyped for Avatar: The Last Airbender all over again.