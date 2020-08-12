Producer Jon Landau‘s Instagram account is good for two things: awkward images of Landau wearing T-shirts that advise people to wash their hands, and Avatar 2 set pics. The Avatar franchise producer just uploaded another image from the set of James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, and we are required by law to share it with you, dear reader.

Behold! A set! And an image of James Cameron sitting around in a puffy jacket! Avatar 2 has been long in the making, and it will continue to elude us all for a while. The James Cameron pic was once rumored to open in 2014, which just sounds hilarious right now. Then it changed to 2018. Then it changed to 2020, AKA the year we’re currently in. It changed yet again to 2021. And, just for good measure, it recently changed one more time, and is now supposed to open on December 16, 2022.

This new movie is set 13 years after the events of the original film, where “Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing anything to stay together. They are, however, forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora when an old threat returns to finish what it started.” Beyond that, details about the sequel remain vague, although we do know it involves a lot of underwater stuff, requiring the cast to spend many hours floating around in water tanks.

Original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald are all reprising their roles from the original film, while Sigourney Weaver is back playing a different role (her character died in the first film; but so did Stephen Lang’s, so who the hell knows what’s going on here). New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel.