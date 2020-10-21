The new documentary Audrey wants to go beyond the famous image of Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn and show the real person underneath. To do so, a hybrid of rare footage and interviews mixes with scenes of three different dancers playing Hepburn at different points in her life. It’s an unconventional twist that might elevate Audrey above the standard talking-head documentary that has become so prevalent. Watch the Audrey trailer below.

Audrey Trailer

In Audrey, “one of fashion and Hollywood’s biggest stars, this insightful feature documentary goes behind the lens revealing never-before-seen footage of her life and showcasing the woman behind the icon.” The doc features rare archival footage as well as interviews with Hepburn’s son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, along with “Givenchy’s former Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller and Tiffany’s Design Director emeritus John Loring.”

Here’s a synopsis:

Audrey Hepburn won her first Academy Award at the age of 24 and went on to become one of the world’s greatest cultural icons: a once-in-a-generation beauty, and legendary star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, whose style and pioneering collaboration with Hubert de Givenchy continues to inspire. But who was the real Audrey Hepburn? Malnourished as a child, abandoned by her father and growing up under Nazi occupation in Holland, Hepburn faced a life-long battle with the traumas of her past, which thwarted her dreams of becoming a ballet dancer, and cast a shadow over her personal life. Yet she found inner peace using her superstardom for good as a global ambassador for UNICEF and bringing her life full circle; first a victim of war, then a source of relief to millions.

“The film provides intimate interviews with those who knew her best, woven around rare archival footage,” said director Helena Coan “However, we have taken it one step further and worked with multi award- winning British choreographer, Wayne McGregor CBE, to create dance sequences inspired by Audrey’s love of ballet, building a beguiling and emotionally affecting portrait of Audrey. Dance magnifies Audrey’s emotional landscape and brings a heightened sense of drama and theatre to the film, as well as a rich visual language which has not yet been used in documentary.”

For the dance sequences, three dancers play Hepburn: Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, who plays “Hollywood era Audrey at the height of her fame,” Alessandra Ferri, who plays “Audrey in her later years,” and Keira Moore as “Young Audrey, who the production found through an audition process at ballet schools.”

Audrey arrives on DVD & Digital Download December 2020.