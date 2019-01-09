The Consumer Electronics Show is happening right now in Las Vegas. And while 99% of what’s happening there really doesn’t concern film and television news, at least one little piece of information coming out of the electronics convention is worth talking about, because it involves a certain revelation about Avengers: Endgame.

If there’s one thing that consistently ruins plot points and details in blockbuster movies, it’s cross-promotional materials, whether they’re toys or product placement deals. And this time, it’s Audi that just might have spoiled the fate of one of the Avengers in the upcoming follow-up to the harrowing events of Infinity War.

Comic Book Resources reports the Consumer Electronics Show has an in-car VR experience on display from Audi that lets backseat passengers partake in movies, video games and other interactive entertainment, all from the backseat of a car. The experience features technology that uses virtual reality and ties it to the movements of the car you’re sitting in. So what does this have to do with Avengers: Endgame?

Well, Audi has already confirmed that they have a new car making an appearance in Avengers: Endgame. The Audi e-tron GT concept car will be seen in the movie, and it just so happens that Robert Downey Jr. introduced the car not too long ago. There were even hints that we’d see Tony Stark driving around in the car in the movie, especially since Audi is his car brand of choice. Check it out:

That detail alone shows us that Tony Stark will somehow make it back to Earth despite his seemingly doomed status in the teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame. But Audi’s aforementioned in-car VR experience might also give away how Tony Stark ends up being saved because it’s called Marvel’s Avengers: Rocket’s Rescue Run.

Developed by Disney Games and Interactive Experiences, the VR experience has users controlling another Audi e-tron electronic vehicle as a ship piloted by Rocket Raccoon. As the car moves, the ship piloted by the fan favorite trash panda maneuvers through an asteroid field. That would seem to imply that maybe Rocket Raccoon is somehow responsible for saving Tony Stark, and there’s our Audi Avengers Endgame spoiler for the day.

The last we saw Rocket Raccoon, he was still in Wakanda with the rest of the remaining Marvel heroes who survived the snap of Thanos. But if time has passed since the events of that day, then it would stand to reason that Rocket has returned to his usual nefarious activities in space, albeit without any of his Guardians of the Galaxy pals since all of them are gone. Then again, this could all just be a promotional tie-in without any direct ties to Avengers: Endgame. Either way, it’s compelling food for thought.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.