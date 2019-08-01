Atomic Blonde is a cool slice of art-house action. The movie could forever stand alone as one very stylish piece of entertainment, but who in their right mind wouldn’t want to see Lorraine Broughton kick more ass? She’s such a thrilling anti-hero to watch, both when she is and isn’t cracking skulls. Charlize Theron is dynamite as the hard-hitting spy, but it’s still not guaranteed she’ll play Broughton again.

The good news: according to the Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw director, David Leitch, there is still talk of a sequel, which has caught the attention of a streaming service.

Leitch didn’t say when or where we might see an Atomic Blonde 2, but we’ve gotten word that a certain streaming service is, at the very least, interested in making the sequel. Leitch would not confirm the company directly when we spoke to him for an interview (which will be running in the days ahead), but he did tell us a sequel is still in development:

I think there is [still talk of a sequel]. A streaming service is into it. I don’t know all the details. I was a work-for-hire on that movie, but at the end of the day, Kelly McCormick – my producing partner and my wife – she will be involved, I’m sure, as a producer. That’s how I got the gig in the first place. We’ll see.

Atomic Blonde was distributed by Focus Features with great success, but a streaming platform for the sequel sounds like an option. Leitch and Theron are in-demand and busy, though, so who knows when they could commit to the movie, which the actor first confirmed last summer was in development. Presently, she has Fast & Furious 9 and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard on her plate, plus – God willing – another Mad Max sequel, while Leitch is in pre-production on Netflix’s adaptation of Ubisoft’s The Division. Whether Leitch would even return to direct a potential Atomic Blonde sequel is unknown, but he’s interested in seeing how it progresses.

While promoting Deadpool 2 last summer, the director said there were a plethora of ideas floating around for Atomic Blonde 2. The possibilities are certainly endless for Broughton, a character I know I want to see travel the world and put her skills to good use. The first movie made $100 million at the worldwide box-office, so there’s definitely a fanbase ready to see more neon-lit espionage and astonishing beat downs hand-delivered by Theron. One Atomic Blonde fan we know for certain wouldn’t pass up watching a sequel? Director Jim Jarmusch, perhaps the movie’s biggest fan of all. The Dead Don’t Die director recently called it one of his five favorite movies. The man has good taste.