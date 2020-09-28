Heads up, Shudder: there’s a new competitor in the world of niche genre streaming.

Arrow Video, the distribution company that focuses on cult, classic, and horror cinema, is getting into the streaming service space by launching their own streaming service on October 1, 2020. Shudder, the streaming service which had sort of cornered the market on horror, may have some significant and direct competition in that arena, and Arrow’s cheap monthly price (it’s cheaper than Disney+) should be awfully enticing.

To help mark the new service’s launch, filmmaker Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, the upcoming Last Night in Soho) weighed in and passed along some recommendations of what new subscribers should watch. Get more details about the service and check out Wright’s suggestions below.



The new Arrow streaming service debuts in North America on Thursday, so you can kick off Halloween season with “cult classics, hidden gems and iconic horror films, all curated by the Arrow Video team.” After a free 30-day trial, the service only costs $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. That’s a pretty great deal for a streaming service – especially one that counts films like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Hellraiser among its initial offerings. Go to Arrow-Player.com for more info.

The service kicks off with the following group of headliners: The Deeper You Dig, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Crumbs, The Hatred, Cold Light of Day, Videoman, and The Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast. (Among those Herschell Gordon titles are Blood Feast, How to Make a Doll, The Wizard of Gore, Scum of the Earth, Color Me Blood Red, Something Weird, The Gruesome Twosome, A Taste of Blood, She-Devil on Wheels, Two Thousand Maniacs, Moonshine Mountain, Just for the Hell of It, This Stuff’ll Kill Ya, and The Gore Gore Girls.) In addition to all of those, you’ll have access to “full collections from the Arrow archives packed with exclusive extras, rarely seen interviews, and documentaries,” as well as movies like Hellraiser 1 & 2, Elvira, Ringu, and the complete Gamera series.

Below, you’ll find some additional selections that will be available at launch, as well as Edgar Wright’s personally curated list of suggestions.

Edgar Wright Selects (Filmmaker Edgar Wright Selects his top ARROW picks)

Audition

Blood and Black Lace

Death Walks at Midnight

Death Walks on High Heels

Deep Red

Don’t Torture A Duckling

Hellraiser

Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Inferno

Le Plaisir

Psychomania

Re-Animator

Ringu

Schlock

The Cat o’ Nine Tails

The Crazies

The Fifth Cord

The Forbidden Photos of a Lady Above Suspicion

The Stuff

Torso

What Have You Done To Solange?