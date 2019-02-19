Shows like Mad Men and Breaking Bad previously split their seasons in half, and now a Netflix comedy is doing the same thing. Arrested Development season 5 part 2 is arriving on the streaming platform in less than a month – I just wish we were more excited about it.



Arrested Development returns on Netflix on March 15, 2019. Here’s an official description:

In the second half of Arrested Development’s fifth season, pressures mount on the Bluth family as Buster heads toward a murder trial. The Bluth company is on the hook to build a ‘smart’ border wall that puts them in debt and risks exposing a software hoax perpetrated by George-Michael. Soon the gay mafia is involved and it appears that even Michael can’t save the family this time. And Tobias becomes a Golden Girl.

The first three seasons of Arrested Development are among the funniest seasons of any show in TV history, and for years, fans lamented the fact that it was cancelled too soon. But when Netflix revived it in 2013, the fourth season didn’t feature many scenes of the Bluth family sharing the screen together because the cast members had become more famous in the intervening years and their schedules made production a challenge. In the words of Will Arnett‘s Gob Bluth, the whole thing seemed like “a huge mistake.”

The first half of the fifth season didn’t fare much better when it debuted on Netflix last summer, and star David Cross thinks the show might come to an end after this batch of eight episodes debuts next month. I never thought I’d say this, but I hope he’s right.