Well, here we go again. Arrested Development, which was once one of the funniest shows on TV, was saved by Netflix after Fox cancelled it. Remember that? Remember how ecstatic we all were? And then we finally saw the Netflix episodes. And that excitement evaporated pretty quickly. But Netflix kept going, ordering a season 5, and splitting it in half. The first half aired last year, and now here comes part 2. Can this half-season make up for the lackluster previous episodes? Watch the Arrested Development season 5 part 2 trailer below, and see for yourself.

Arrested Development Season 5 Part 2 Trailer

Halfway through this trailer, a title card pops up on the screen that reads “It’s not over ’til we say it’s over.” Honestly, that sounds like a threat at this point. I don’t want to spend this entire post trashing Arrested Development, but it can’t be denied that the once-great series has lost its luster. When Netflix revived it, fans – like myself – were thrilled. But there was a major problem: the majority of the cast had become even bigger stars since the show’s cancellation, which meant their schedules were rather full. As a result, it was nearly impossible to get them all back together at once. To compensate, the first Netflix season of Arrested Development separated almost everyone, having each episode devoted to one (or sometimes more than one) specific character.

There were still some funny moments, but the magic that came from watching the ensemble interact with each other was gone. There were rumors that the next season – season 5 – would fix things, and have the cast together again more often. But based on the first block of episodes, released last year, that wasn’t true at all. And worse than that: the show simply wasn’t funny anymore. I watched the first half of season 5 stone-faced, wondering what had happened to what was at one time one of my favorite shows.

Will this second half of season 5 fix things? I don’t know. I don’t even know if I’ll watch it. But if you want to watch it, you’ll be able to – very soon. The second half of season 5 hits Netflix next month, continuing the saga of the Bluth family. Will this finally be the end of the road? I’m going to guess the answer is yes. If so, I hope the series goes out on a high-note, and recaptures even a small amount of its early-day glory.

Arrested Development season 5 part 2 arrives on Netflix March 15.