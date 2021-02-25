While you’re all obsessing over Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it’s important to remember that the filmmaker has another movie due out this year: Army of the Dead. The action-horror pic marks Zack Snyder‘s first return to the world of zombie movies since his feature debut, 2004’s Dawn of the Dead remake. Against all odds, that remake was pretty damn good, so here’s hoping Snyder has another entertaining zombie flick under his belt. In Army of the Dead, a team of mercenaries attempts to pull off a heist in the midst of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. Watch the Army of the Dead trailer below.

Army of the Dead Trailer

In Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.” The cast features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, and Matthias Schweighöfer, and Netflix hopes the movie is the start of an entire franchise. There’s an anime-style television series in development called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas which follows some of the characters from Army of the Dead during the early phases of the zombie outbreak. And then there’s a prequel movie – currently called Army of the Dead: The Prequel – that’s being directed by Army of the Dead star Matthias Schweighöfer.

“With Dawn [of the Dead], we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre,” Snyder told EW. “That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn’t have room for. It’s this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don’t make fun of the genre — it’s a fine line.”

According to the filmmaker, he originally brought the idea for Army of the Dead to Warner Bros. But the studio didn’t show much interest, and the project might have died were it not for Netflix. “We were in a meeting at Netflix and I was talking about some of these scripts I was working on,” Snyder said. “And I mentioned the idea to [Netflix head of original films Scott Stuber] and he was like, ‘That is the movie! Go write that movie and let’s make it.’ I was like, ‘What, do you mean now?’ And he’s like, ‘Go write it tomorrow and we’ll shoot it in a week.'”

Army of the Dead hits Netflix on May 21, 2021.