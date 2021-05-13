You can now watch the best part of Army of the Dead – the opening 15 minutes. That includes a damn great opening credits scene, something that Zack Snyder seems to specialize in (remember how cool those Watchmen opening credits were? I do). Whatever you might say of his films, the man knows how to stage some opening credits. Snyder’s zombie heist flick opens in select theaters this week before hitting Netflix next week, but if you can’t wait that long, this might hold you over.

Army of the Dead Opening

The video above is restricted due to the R-rated nature of Army of the Dead, but if you click on over to YouTube you can watch the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s latest. It features the opening scene that explains how a zombie outbreak begins – it involves an accident on the road caused by some horny newlyweds. It then leads into the aftermath of the zombie rampage in Las Vegas that plays out during the film’s opening credits.

I was not a huge fan of Army of the Dead, but I will absolutely agree that the opening credits sequence is fantastic. If Snyder could’ve just found a way to make the entire movie as good as these credits, Army of the Dead might be a stone-cold classic. Instead, it’s just okay. But here you get to watch Dave Bautista and his mercenary buddies deal with all sorts of ghouls who have taken over Vegas. It’s extremely violent while also being pretty damn funny.

As I wrote in my review:

This premise – a zombie heist flick! – is oodles of fun, and fun is exactly what Snyder is having here. Seemingly free to do whatever the hell he wants thanks to some Netflix money, Snyder indulges himself, and why not? Vegas is a place of indulgences, after all. Those familiar with Snyder’s work will spot all his trademarks here – the rippling muscles, the slow-motion action, the burning-bright explosions, the on-the-nose needle drops (does he put The Cranberries song “Zombie” in this zombie movie? You know he does). Snyder also busts out a killer opening credits sequence, something he’s done before (see: Watchmen). The opening credits fill us in on what’s going on and introduce us to most of our characters.

In Army of the Dead, “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.” Army of the Dead hits select theaters on May 14 and drops on Netflix on May 21.