Netflix is inviting fans to embark on a heist — of sorts — of their own. A global livestream event for Army of the Dead will allow fans to unlock the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie through an “interactive experience.” It’s not a heist featuring the undead and a zombie tiger, but it will do.

Netflix announced that it will host aan interactive Army of the Dead event on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10 A.M. PT/1 P.M. ET, available only on the Netflix YouTube channel. Fans can tune into this interactive experience to unlock the first 15 minutes of the zombie action heist flick and see special appearances from director Zack Snyder, as well as cast members Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Tig Notaro and more.

Once unlocked, audiences will have a 32 hour window to watch the beginning of Army of The Dead on the Netflix YouTube channel, which is “the same amount of time that Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) and his crew have to break into zombie-infested Las Vegas to retrieve the $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked,” per Netflix. Netflix’s press release also says that fans will have to “dig” for the video, whatever that means.

In Army of the Dead, “following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. They include Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward’s old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino’s head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer). Scott finds an unexpected emotional hurdle when Kate joins the expedition to search for Geeta (Huma S. Qureshi), a mother who’s gone missing inside the city. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.”

Army of the Dead opens in select theaters on Friday, May 14, 2021, followed by a Netflix debut on Friday, May 21. See a new poster for Army of the Dead below.