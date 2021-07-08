Yesterday, a report surfaced that Matthew Vaughn, the director of the Kingsman film franchise, would be directing an untitled spy movie about a novelist with amnesia who slowly regains her memory and realizes she’s actually a world-class spy. An official press release, which announced the film’s title and cast, has since contradicted that initial synopsis.

Vaughn’s new movie is called Argylle, and the press release promises it will launch a new action franchise. Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) is set to lead a terrific ensemble cast in what “will be the first of at least three films in the franchise.” Here’s what we know about Argylle so far.



What is This Argylle Movie About?

According to the press release, the movie is “based on the soon to be launched spy novel Argylle from author Ellie Conway, follows the world’s greatest spy ‘Argylle’ as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. Argylle will be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world.” Conway’s debut thriller is set to be published in 2022, and this film adaptation begins shooting in Europe next month.

Cavill will be joined in the cast by Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), John Cena (The Suicide Squad), Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel), and pop superstar Dua Lipa in her acting debut. Dua Lipa is also set to create original music for the movie’s title track, as well as contribute to the score.

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the ’50s,” Vaughn said in a statement. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Crossed Wires or Purposeful Misdirection?

There are a few things about this announcement that piques my interest. First of all, yesterday’s report claimed this story was about a novelist who realizes she’s actually a spy. Not only is that particular detail nowhere to be found in this official announcement, but the press release says the story follows a male spy. Even more interesting is the fact that a completely different source reported the same “novelist-turned-spy” plot details when they broke the news about Cavill and Cranston being eyed for the project a month ago.

I can understand one outlet screwing up and getting the details wrong, but two? I wonder if MARV, the production company behind this project, was purposefully feeding its employees or collaborators false information to sniff out a potential source sending items to the press, or if there actually is some truth to those initial reports. Could this official release be purposefully trying to obscure the truth about what’s really going on in this story in order to preserve a storytelling surprise? Killing off Cavill’s character immediately and focusing on a novelist played by Bryce Dallas Howard sounds like it could be a fun way to “reinvent the spy genre” — or at least shake it up a little. Stay tuned.