Believe it or not, there’s an Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie coming from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon next year. It’s slated to arrive in theaters in October 2019, but the film has only just now landed a director.

A new report says Disturbia and Eagle Eye director D.J. Caruso is currently in talks to direct the Are You Afraid of the Dark movie that has a script from IT screenwriter Gary Dauberman.

Bloody Disgusting has the exclusive news on D.J. Caruso being tapped to direct the Are You Afraid of the Dark movie. Beyond that, we don’t know much about the movie except what writer Gary Dauberman has told us in the past, which included revealing that the film won’t be an anthology collection of short horror stories, but instead a single horror story told around the campfire by The Midnight Society.

The original Nickelodeon series had the scary storytellers focusing on a single story each episode, so it makes sense that the movie will only focus on one story as well. But a horror anthology approach to the film would have been interesting as well. Either way, Dauberman isn’t adapting any of the stories from the show. He told us earlier this year:

“It is a completely original story I came up with, but it still has the Midnight Society and it still has the campfire. It’s still a story being told.“

Dauberman also previously told The Hollywood Reporter:

“The show is about the shared experience of telling stories — especially scary ones. We’re going to celebrate that with this movie and honor the darker, scarier tone of the show, which was really groundbreaking for Nickelodeon at the time. I hope the Midnight Society approves.”

D.J. Caruso isn’t exactly the most celebrated or stylish director, but he did do a solid job of updating Rear Window with a modern teen twist in Disturbia. So hopefully he can bring those same sensibilities to Are You Afraid of the Dark? and make something that appeals to both new audiences and those who grew up with the Nickelodeon show.

The question is whether there will be an all-new Midnight Society telling the story, or will we bring the old gang back together from the original series? More than likely it’ll be a new crew, but maybe we’ll get some cameos from the original cast members.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is currently slated to hit theaters on October 11, 2019.