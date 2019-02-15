This October, the Are You Afraid of the Dark movie will bring Nickelodeon’s classic horror anthology series for younger audiences to the big screen. But Nickelodeon isn’t stopping there. The network has also scared up an Are You Afraid of the Dark miniseries that will lead into the film, ensuring fans will have plenty of opportunities to get spooked this fall.

As a self-proclaimed spooky kid, Are You Afraid of the Dark was one of my favorite childhood shows. The Nickelodeon series featured a group of dorks who dubbed themselves The Midnight Society. Every episode, the Midnight Society would gather around a campfire in the woods, and one of them would tell a tale of terror. Some of the stories were lame, but some were genuinely scary – especially for a kid’s show. Are You Afraid of the Dark remains a popular cult series, and this year, it’s making a big comeback. Nickelodeon has revealed that an Are You Afraid of the Dark miniseries is coming this October:

The beloved anthology series will return this October as a brand-new miniseries and follow new members of the Midnight Society as they gather around a campfire in the woods to share scary stories. The miniseries will coincide with the upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? theatrical movie from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players’ and Nickelodeon Movies, in theaters October 2019.

The Are You Afraid of the Dark movie is directed by D.J. Caruso, with a script from Gary Dauberman and BenDavid Grabinski. “It is a completely original story I came up with,” Dauberman told /Film about the Are You Afraid of the Dark movie, “but it still has the Midnight Society and it still has the campfire. It’s still a story being told.”

Dauberman added:

“I think fear is healthy for kids. I don’t think we have to always sand down the edges of things and that’s something I really wanted to do with Are You Afraid of the Dark. I think it is scary and I think kids will be scared watching it at times, and also they’ll laugh at times. I think it’s got a great message. I think it’s got a great heart to it but it is still scary. I think that’s great. I think it’s going to open it up to a wider audience.”

It’s safe to assume the Midnight Society that appears in the movie will also be the Midnight Society that appears in the miniseries, but beyond that, there aren’t many details. I don’t know how all of this will turn out, but I love that it’s arriving in October – the perfect time of year to catch up with those nerds in the Midnight Society.