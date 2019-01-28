Aquaman is proving to be an unstoppable tidal wave at the box office, nabbing The Dark Knight Rises‘ crown for the highest-grossing DC movie ever. This weekend, the Aquaman box office pushed past $1.085 billion worldwide, surfing past the unadjusted global totals ($1.084 billion in 2012) of Christopher Nolan’s third Batman movie.

Aquaman is the true box office king of the DC Comics films. The James Wan-directed comic book movie sailed past $316.5 million total domestically in its sixth week after a $7.35 million haul put it in third place in this weekend’s box office chart, after Glass ($19 million) and The Upside ($12.2 million).

While its domestic earnings still put it squarely alongside the inflation-adjusted total of Man of Steel ($291 million in 2013/$318 million adjusted), Aquaman is well on its way to achieve a final domestic cumulative box office of $338.5 million, according to Forbes, which would be above Suicide Squad ($325 million), Batman v Superman ($330 million), Guardians of the Galaxy ($333 million in 2014) and Spider-Man 3 ($336 million in 2007).

But globally is where this superhero movie is really getting wet and wild with setting records. The seafaring superhero is proving to be a massive hit overseas, earning over $1.085 billion worldwide. That means Aquaman is not just the biggest DC Extended Universe film at the worldwide box office — far surpassing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s $873 million global total — it’s the biggest DC Comics movie ever. And with $1.09 billion so far, it is the 25th highest-grossing movie of all time. Not bad for a guy who was the butt of superhero jokes for going on 40 years.

But this is only a drop in the bucket for Wan, who now finds himself the director of two of of the biggest franchise entries that he didn’t “start.” His Furious 7 was the highest-grossing Fast and Furious movie with $1.5 billion in 2015, and now he has the biggest DC Comics movie under his belt, too.