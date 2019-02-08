‘Aquaman’ Blu-ray Washes Ashore in March

Aquaman was a tidal-wave-sized hit, and now it’s ready to make a big splash on home video. The James Wan directed superhero extravaganza is headed to Blu-ray and digital in March, with a fishing net full of special features. The Blu-ray will also feature a sneak peek of upcoming DC superhero film Shazam! Check out the Aquaman Blu-ray details below.

Aquaman

I failed to catch Aquaman in theaters, but I’ve heard good things about it, and am looking forward to seeing it on Blu-ray. Luckily, I’ll have my chance very soon. Aquaman arrives on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray combo pack and DVD Special Edition on March 26, and on Digital March 5. Here’s a line-up of the special features included on the Blu-ray and DVD:

Going Deep Into the World of Aquaman

Becoming Aquaman

James Wan: World Builder

Aqua Tech

Atlantis Warfare

The Dark Depths of Black Manta

Heroines of Atlantis

Villaneous Training

Kingdoms of the Seven Seas

Creating Undersea Creatures

A Match Made in Atlantis

Scene Study Breakdowns

Exclusive Sneak Peek of Shazam!

And here are some nerdy tech details for the 4K release, if you’re into that sort of thing:

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Aquaman” will feature Dolby Vision HDR that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of “Aquaman” will also feature a Dolby Atmo soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

I’m glad Warner Bros. isn’t skimping on details for this home video release, and I’m looking forward to seeing James Wan talk about all the work he put into this thing. . All home video versions of Aquaman will include a “three minute sneak preview of Shazam, the upcoming live action feature film starring Zachary Levi as the DC Super Hero. The film will be released in theaters on April 5, 2019.”