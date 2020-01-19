Apple TV+ presented panels to the Television Critics Association for the first time since its launch on November 1. Two of the shows appearing on the panel shows have already been renewed for a second season before they premiere (just like some of the shows that have already debuted on the streamer), and Apple announced premiere dates for them and a couple other upcoming original series.

Chris Evans, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs, Rob McElhenney, and more star in the upcoming Apple TV+ shows Defending Jacob, Central Park, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banqet, and Home Before Dark. And you can find out all about them below.

Chris Evans’ Defending Jacob Premiere Date Announced

Chris Evans’ first project after Avengers: Endgame is the Apple TV+ drama Defending Jacob. Based on the William Landay novel, Evans plays an Assistant District Attorney investigating a violent crime involving his own son. Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jeffey also star.

Defending Jacob premiers April 24 with three episodes, and new episodes released every week. The limited series is show run by Mark Bomback and directed by Morten Tyldum. Evans and Tyldum also executive produce with Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman.

Animated Musical Central Park Premieres This Summer

Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard created a new animated musical series for Apple TV+. Central Park features the voices of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci in an animated version of New York’s Central Park.

Central Park premieres sometime this summer. Critics who screened early episodes already have the songs stuck in their heads. If you liked the Bob’s Burgers episode “Work Hard or Die Trying Girl,” the Central Park music has a similar vibe although it’s allowed to be legitimately show stopping since it’s not grade school kids putting on the show.

Rob McElhenny and Charlie Day’s Apple TV+ Show Gets a Second Season

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang Rob McElhenny, Charlie Day, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz created the Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. McElhenney plays the head of a MMORPG in an office full of wacky characters played by F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim and Hornsby.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet premieres Friday, February 7 and will already get a second season after the first nine episodes air. McElhenny’s character is definitely an egotistical A-hole, giving the show an It’s Always Sunny vibe, but the show attacks more tech savvy targets like YouTube video game reviewers and mo-cap studios.

Home Before Dark Premieres April 3 and Gets a Second Season

The Apple TV+ drama Home Before Dark stars Brooklyn Prince (The Florida Project) as a child sleuth, inspired by young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak. John M. Chu executive produces the series and directed the pilot. The show will premiere April 3 with three episodes, then new episodes weekly.

Apple renewed Home Before Dark for a second season so Hilde (Prince) will have more mysteries to solve. Jim Sturgess, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter also star. Dana Fox and Dara Resnick show run while Russell Friend and Garrett Lerner write and executive produce. Additional EPs include Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.