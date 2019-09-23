Apple is stepping up the promotion for its forthcoming streaming service, Apple TV+. Over the weekend, a slew of Apple TV+ clips were dropped, giving us a sneak at the streaming platform’s highly anticipated new titles from M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, and more. Okay, maybe I exaggerated by calling all of these “highly anticipated,” but maybe these clips will amp up your interest a little.

Apple TV+ Clips

Dickinson

Dickinson is the buzzy new series that stars Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld giving a modern twist on the literary legend. A half-hour comedy series created by Alena Smith, Dickinson “audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson.”

For All Mankind

Created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind tells the story of the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families in an “aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.”

See

Perhaps the most heavily promoted of Apple TV+’s originals, aside from the Jennifer Anniston-Reese Witherspoon project The Morning Show, See looks like Apple’s answer to the big-budget epics looking to fill the space left by Game of Thrones. It helps they have a former Game of Thrones star and Aquaman himself Jason Momoa, who stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins who can miraculously see years after most of humanity has lost that ability. His character “must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it’s witchcraft and wants them destroyed.” Alfre Woodard also stars.

Servant

Created and written by Tony Basgallop who executive produces alongside M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after “an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.” The two clips are short on time but heavy on the dread.

Snoopy in Space

That’s right, the Peanuts gang is part of Apple TV+ too. But this time, Snoopy is getting the spotlight…in space. Snoopy in Space follows Snoopy as he fulfills his dreams to become a NASA astronaut and “takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.” Yes, it doesn’t make much sense, but who are we to say no to another Peanuts series?

The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston go head-to-head in this “high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on the morning news.” Steve Carell also stars in the series executive produced by Witherspoon and Aniston, which is gunning for the title of most relevant show of the year in its tackling of sexual harassment and depiction of women in power.

Truth Be Told

Octavia Spencer stars in the latest foray into the world of true-crime podcasts. But rather than an adaptation of a popular podcast or a documentary series that unpacks a polarizing nonfiction one, Truth Be Told is an adaptation of Kathleen Barber’s novel, in which podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) reopens a murder case that made her a media sensation to investigate whether she may have wrongfully put a man (Aaron Paul) behind bars. There are some shades of Serial here, and the idea of seeing Spencer and Paul go head to head is exciting.