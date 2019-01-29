Apple‘s streaming video service may still not have a name, but a new report says that the streaming platform and its various original titles could launch as soon as this spring. The tech company is reportedly planning an April 2019 date for the Apple streaming service launch, which would put the platform in direct competition with Disney’s standalone streaming service, Disney+.

The Information reports (via The Verge) that Apple has told various studios and networks “whose offerings will be available through the service to be ready for launch by mid-April,” according to three sources. It’s likely that some of those studios include beloved indie film studio A24 and the Oprah Winfrey Network, both of which have signed multiyear picture deals with Apple.

The streaming service is expected to launch “within several weeks” of mid-April, according to The Information. This seems to be a direct response to Disney’s planned launch of Disney+ on April 11, 2019. Both Apple and Disney are gearing up to be big players in the increasingly crowded streaming wars, which until now have been waged primarily by Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, with Netflix emerging as the dominant force.

Apple’s big names and high-profile talent, as well as the ubiquity of their products (which will reportedly feature its original titles for free) position the tech company as the next big streaming competitor. Though reports of its family-friendly fare have drawn some skepticism, this surprisingly close launch date suggests that Apple is confident in its original titles — or it’s desperate to take the attention away from Disney+, which has the intimidating combined power of its Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney originals.

However, it’s still uncertain whether April will be the official launch month of Apple’s streaming service. No name has yet been announced for the service yet, nor have any price points been named. Other than news of projects in development — which include children’s shows from the creators of Sesame Street, a series from La La Land director Damien Chazelle, an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-fi novel Foundation, a thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan, and a drama about a morning show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston — Apple’s streaming service remains shrouded in mystery.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.