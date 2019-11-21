How’s this for a surprise? Seemingly out of nowhere, here comes the trailer for Antebellum, a new Lionsgate horror film starring Janelle Monáe. We knew that Monáe was set to star in a Lionsgate movie for directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, but beyond that, most of the film was shrouded in secrecy. Until today, when a trailer dropped revealing that the film is called Antebellum, and that it’s a horror movie. And it looks intriguing. Watch the Antebellum trailer below.

Antebellum Trailer

Just what is this? I don’t know, but my interest has been piqued. It’s hard to glean just what Antebellum is about based on this creepy-but-vague trailer. It seems to blend the past and the present, and there are clearly some elements involving the horrors of slavery and the American Civil War. But beyond that…I’m stumped. But also excited – it’s so rare to get caught off guard by a movie like this. Perhaps the film’s synopsis can shed some light on the matter:

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) – an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

Okay, that didn’t really help at all. But hey, at least we know the movie is “mind-bending”! Antebellum stars Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone, and comes from directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. When the still-untitled project was announced, Deadline reported that the film focused on “a woman desperately trying to flee her captors – leading her on a perilous journey causing her to question everything about her past, present, and future.”

Antebellum is produced by Get Out and BlacKkKlansman producer QC Entertainment’s Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick along with Zev Foreman and Lezlie Wills, and will open in theaters April 24, 2020.