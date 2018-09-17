Although the Quantum Realm played a pivotal part in the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp, we still don’t know much about this realm. Only reachable when Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) shrinks so impossibly small that he enters a whole other dimension, the Quantum Realm was meant to be impossible to escape — which is why the original Wasp, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) has spent the past 31 years stuck there.

But how did Janet van Dyne survive this abstract, nightmarish realm? By turning into a road warrior-cum-desert nomad it seems — all worn threads and cool steampunk-y masks. But the original Ant-Man and the Wasp concept art for Janet van Dyne was completely different, and suggests an intriguing expanded story for the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Concept Art

Ant-Man and the Wasp concept artist Aleksi Briclot revealed a very different version of the Janet Van Dyne we meet near the end of the film. Briclot uploaded an image of the original Ant-Man and the Wasp concept art for the Wasp, which shows Pfeiffer sporting a high-tech, cyberpunk-influenced costume.

“Another exploration for the original Wasp for AntMan and the Wasp,” Briclot wrote in the caption. “Played by Michelle Pfeiffer. At this step we were looking for a possible civilization living in the Quantum realm that’s why this hitech look.”

Now that’s intriguing. According to Briclot, the creative team behind Ant-Man and the Wasp were considering exploring an entire civilization living inside the Quantum Realm, which provides Janet van Dyne with her new costume. Of course, we don’t end up seeing this mysterious civilization in the final film — which the team could have ostensibly dropped altogether. But we do see lifeforms inside the Quantum Realm when we briefly spend time there, so a whole civilization isn’t out of the question. With Scott Lang (Rudd) stuck in the Quantum Realm following the post-credits, post-snap scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp, it’s possible that this plot point could be picked up again in Avengers 4. Add that to your growing list of Avengers 4 theories.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released on Blu-ray and Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD on October 16, 2018. Avengers 4 opens in theaters on May 3, 2019.