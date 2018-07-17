While we know little about the plot — or even the title — of Avengers 4, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has offered us a new hint at what to expect with at the end of climactic superhero sequel. And it’s an Avengers 4 ending befitting a movie that we’ve been building up to for 10-plus years and 21 Marvel movies.

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow.

To say that Avengers: Infinity War ended on a cliffhanger might be the understatement of the century. With half of the MCU’s beloved superheroes turned to dust at the snap of Thanos’ fingers, we can only wait with baited breath to find out how the Avengers can come out of this devastation triumphant. Though Avengers: Infinity War wasn’t billed as the first part of a two-parter like the film was originally, it certainly felt like it was.

But Marvel Cinematic Universe fans won’t have to worry about the same happening with the Avengers 4 ending. Because, Feige vaguely hints, like all the best stories, Avengers 4 will have a “definitive ending.”

During an interview with the Toronto Sun, Feige said:

“But, storylines can come to an end. The best stories do come to an end. Return of the Jedi was an ending for a long time and as a 10-year-old in 1983 that carried me through 30 years until there was a sequel. That hasn’t happened before in the superhero genre. A new actor comes in and a new storyline starts right away. We wanted to do it this way because we think that the best stories have a definitive ending to a storyline. That’s certainly what’s going to happen next year with Avengers 4.”

That does sound a little ominous for the fourth phase of the MCU, but to be honest, it’s not that different from what Marvel has been saying for the past few months regarding the future of Marvel. Avengers 4 will be the “finale,” for the current era of the MCU, Feige has said. The future of the MCU will be unrecognizable. The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy will evolve. And so on. We can expect everything to change after Avengers 4, and no strings to be left hanging after the run time of the climactic superhero movie ends.

But that doesn’t mean the MCU will end — far from it. Marvel Studios already has plans for movies up to 2024, and Feige has been teasing plenty of new-gen superheroes to take over the reins. But at least you can expect to walk out of Avengers 4 without wanting to throw your popcorn in the air in frustration.

Avengers 4 brings the current MCU to its “definitive end” on May 3, 2019.