Ant-Man and the Wasp is definitely a movie that came out this year, and soon it will be finding its way to digital and Blu-ray. Ahead of the impending home video release, a new Ant-Man and the Wasp clip shows you one of the film’s funniest scenes, featuring Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang dealing with a wardrobe malfunction. Watch the clip below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Clip

It’s probably not the best sign that I completely forgot Ant-Man and the Wasp came out this year (and that I saw it in theaters), but the Marvel film left a curiously small footprint. Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War seemed to hog all the MCU limelight, leaving Ant-Man and the Wasp in a precarious position. That said, the film is fine! It’s a light, fluffy, mostly charming sequel that entertains while also committing the mortal sin of wasting Michelle Pfeiffer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is hitting Digital, Movies Anywhere & 4K Ultra HD on October 2 and Blu-ray October 16, 2018, and the clip above is here to get you excited for the release. This is one of the funniest scenes in the film, where Scott Lang has to infiltrate his daughter’s school to retrieve an object. His Ant-Man suit keeps malfunctioning, causing his size to change drastically on a whim. There’s just something very funny about seeing a toddler-sized Paul Rudd.

The rest of the film is pretty good too, but I repeat: this movie really wastes Michelle Pfeiffer. How can you cast Michelle freakin’ Pfeiffer in your movie, and give her nothing to do? What gives, Ant-Man and the Wasp? Perhaps she’ll have a bigger part to play in Avengers 4. Just picture it: Michelle Pfeiffer fighting Thanos. I’d watch that.

The Digital and Blu-ray release comes packed with special features, which are detailed below.

BONUS MATERIAL (may vary by retailer):

Blu-ray & Digital:

Director’s Intro by Peyton Reed – The talented creator behind some of Marvel Studios’ funniest and most charming films will invite home audiences deeper into the world of “Ant-Man and The Wasp.”

– The talented creator behind some of Marvel Studios’ funniest and most charming films will invite home audiences deeper into the world of “Ant-Man and The Wasp.” Making-of Featurettes : Back in the Ant Suit: Scott Lang – Hero and all-star dad Scott Lang keeps the laughs coming for the audience, cast and crew. A Suit of Her Own: The Wasp – Highly trained Hope Van Dyne is now the Wasp. See how some of her craziest stunts and action-packed scenes were brought to life. Subatomic Super Heroes: Hank & Janet – Hank Pym’s wife Janet was lost in the quantum realm. Trace the legacy of these characters and the iconic actors who portray them. Quantum Perspective : The VFX and Production Design of “Ant-Man and The Wasp”– Explore the movie’s visual effects and production design from a whole new viewpoint, in which every micro and macro detail counts.

: Gag Reel and Outtakes – Audiences are treated to the hilarious quips that did not make the film as well as exclusive outtakes from Stan Lee and Tim Heidecker. Gag Reel – Join in the fun with these outtakes from the set. Stan Lee Outtakes – Stan Lee tries out a series of hilarious one-liners for the scene in which his car shrinks. Tim Heidecker Outtakes – Check out Whale Boat Captain Daniel Goobler and his improvised whale-watching riffs.

– Audiences are treated to the hilarious quips that did not make the film as well as exclusive outtakes from Stan Lee and Tim Heidecker. Deleted Scenes (with commentary by Director Peyton Reed) Worlds Upon Worlds – As Janet leads Hank through the surreal landscape of the quantum realm, they encounter an intelligent life form. Sonny’s on the Trail – On the hunt for Hank Pym and his lab, Sonny Burch and his henchmen check the security camera of a neighborhood bookstore.

(with commentary by Director Peyton Reed)

Digital Exclusives:

10 Years of Marvel Studios: The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – See what it takes to bring the MCU to life, and the role concept artists play in bringing Super Heroes from comic book to screen.

– See what it takes to bring the MCU to life, and the role concept artists play in bringing Super Heroes from comic book to screen. Online Close-Up Magic University – This commercial will inspire you to expand your mind and maximize your full potential!

Here’s the official synopsis: