Annabelle Comes Home is ready to jump-scare you right out of your skin. Don’t believe me? Then you should watch a newly released clip, which features a long, quiet build-up to one of the loudest jump-scares I’ve ever witnessed. Whether or not that’s a good thing is up to you to decide! Watch the Annabelle Comes Home clip below.

Annabelle Comes Home Clip

I’m not anti-jump-scare. In fact, when done properly, a jump-scare can be very effective. What tends to annoy me are cheap jump-scares. By which I mean scenes where the “horror” turns out to be something mundane – a cat jumping into frame, or another character sneaking up behind someone, putting their hand on the person’s shoulder, and loudly saying, “HEY I FORGOT TO TELL YOU–!”

That’s lazy, and cheap, and I hate it. But when a jump-scare involves something actually scary, it works. The Conjuring universe films have done a particularly good job with this. Sure, they’re laden with jumps, but these moments usually coincide with something genuinely creepy. This clip is a good example: there’s a very slow build, and a great use of some colored lighting. And then – BAM! Loud noises! Scary stuff! And then the scene keeps going, with even more creepy moments. It works, and it works well.

The Annabelle franchise has been a bit lopsided. The first film, Annabelle, is probably one of the very worst Conjuring universe movies. However, the sequel, or rather prequel, Annabelle: Creation, is pretty damn good. And now we have Annabelle Comes Home, which is taking things a step further by throwing main Conjuring characters the Warrens (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) into the mix. Here’s the synopsis:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

In addition to Farmiga and Wilson, the movie features Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, and Katie Sarife. Gary Dauberman, screenwriter of the Annabelle films, IT and The Nun, makes his directorial debut on the film.

Annabelle Comes Home will scream at you on June 26, 2019.