How many genres and sub-genres can one film pack in? How about a comedy, that’s also musical, that’s also a zombie film, and also a holiday movie as well? That’s the case with Anna and the Apocalypse, a new zom-com that’s riding a wave of positive festival buzz. A new Anna and the Apocalypse trailer has arrived to offer a better look and the film, while revealing some toe-tapping tunes. Watch the trailer below.

Anna and the Apocalypse Trailer

I’ve heard nothing but great things about Anna and the Apocalypse. The flick has played several festivals already, and brought back a ton of good reviews. Our own Jacob Hall saw it at last year’s Fantastic Fest, and came away impressed, writing:

“This is a good zombie movie. This is a good musical. Hell, this is even a good example of a film managing to include a major queer character without making her a token or without reducing her sexuality to a single, back-patting reference. But all of those goods add up to something charming and warm and violent and gross and catchy and sweet. There’s a whole lot of movie in this movie. And it works because it’s honest. It loves its genres and it loves its characters and you get the impression that it loves you, the offbeat weirdo who likes horror and musicals in equal measure.”

Despite all this high praise, I found the first trailer for the film – which you can see here – kind of awful. It felt rushed and chaotic, and didn’t inspire much confidence at all. Which makes this new trailer a breath of fresh air. I get a much better sense of what Anna and the Apocalypse is by watching this, and I finally feel interested in seeing it. And if you’re craving even more, here’s a red band version of the trailer above.

Anna and the Apocalypse Red Band Trailer

Anna and the Apocalypse will arrive on November 30, 2018, just in time to kick-off the holiday season.