Now that Thanksgiving is over and gone, we can focus on celebrating Christmas with the best present Hollywood can offer: the soundtrack to Anna and the Apocalypse. The cult film festival favorite is a mere four days away from its highly anticipated release in U.S. theaters, but it looks like Christmas has come early for those who are waiting for the Scottish zombie musical — the entire Anna and the Apocalypse soundtrack is now on sale. Get a taste of the dangerously catchy soundtrack with the new Anna and the Apocalypse clip below.

Anna and the Apocalypse Clip

MGM and Orion have released a new Anna and the Apocalypse clip a few days ahead of the horror-comedy’s U.S. release, alongside the announcement that the soundtrack is officially on sale. And it’s fitting that the clip is of Anna’s (Ella Hunt) solo song “Turning My Life Around,” because our lives just got infinitely better with the availability of this soundtrack.

So go ahead, buy yourself a little early Christmas present. The world is probably going to end soon anyways. You can buy the Anna and the Apocalypse soundtrack here.

Watch the full trailer right here, and read the Fantastic Fest synopsis:

Teenage Anna’s life is typical enough. Chafing against the narrow horizons of her small town, she dreams of bigger things. It’s not so much that she doesn’t love her friends and family — she does — it’s just that they’re all so… familiar. So typical. So predictable. Her childhood best friend aches for a romance that she has no interest in, no matter how close they might be. The school jock that she had a fling with is proving to be disappointingly predictable in his behavior. And it’s becoming progressively harder for Anna to conceal her disappointment with just how satisfied her widower-father is with the blue collar simplicity of his never-changing existence. And then it all goes to shit. The night of the high school Christmas concert marks the arrival of the undead in Anna’s small town. And so begins a struggle to band together and survive. Future dreams are forced aside by the overwhelming need to survive the present in this winning Scottish musical-horror-comedy.

Anna and the Apocalypse hits theaters on November 30, 2018.