With all the chaos happening in the world right now, we need heroes. Thankfully, there are plenty of those in the medical profession who are doing everything they can to save as many lives as possible. But it doesn’t hurt to take solace in fictional superheroes, especially when they’re crafted so majestically by a great artist.

Bottleneck Gallery is releasing two new Wonder Woman prints today with stunning artwork by Ann Bembi. Each is a portrait of Gal Gadot as the DC Comics superhero, and they both look like they belong in a museum. One of the prints gives us the electrified, super-powered version of Wonder Woman from the first movie. The other features Diana of Themyscira in the new Golden Eagle armor from Wonder Woman 1984. They’re both incredible and will be on sale this morning.

Ann Bembi’s Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman by Ann Bembi

Fine art giclée

13 x 19 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$40 / Reg Set: $75

Wonder Woman – Foil Variant by Ann Bembi

Fine art giclée on foil paper

13 x 19 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 65

$50 / Foil Set: $95

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 by Ann Bembi

Fine art giclée

13 x 19 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 125

$40 / Reg Set: $75

Wonder Woman 1984 – Foil Variant by Ann Bembi

Fine art giclée on foil paper

13 x 19 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 65

$50 / Foil Set: $95

As you can see, there are two versions of each print, one being a regular fine art giclée, and the variant being a fine art giclée on foil paper. Those variants are going to look incredible on foil paper because it’s going to make that armor shimmer on your wall. You can even purchase both on foil paper in a set for $95.

Both of the Wonder Woman prints by Ann Bembi go on sale starting at 12:00 P.M. ET today, March 24.