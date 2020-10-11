All new episodes of Animaniacs are coming to Hulu in a revival of the beloved animated series from the 1990s. Fans have been eagerly awaiting their first proper look at the return of the series, and it finally arrived today with the first new Animaniacs clip. If you were worried that the return of Animaniacs wouldn’t be able to capture the pop culture zaniness of the original series, this clip featuring a pitch perfect parody of Jurassic Park should wash away all your concerns. Watch it below!

New Animaniacs Clip

The clip recreates the scene from Jurassic Park where Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Ian Malcolm and lawyer Donald Gennaro see a real life dinosaur for the first time. But instead, all the characters are shocked to see the return of Animaniacs, with Dr. Sattler proclaiming, “This species of cartoon has been extinct since 1998. These haven’t been seen on TV since the Golden Era of animation.” Grant echoes her amazement by adding, “Clean-vectored outlines. Widescreen format.” These aren’t reruns.

There’s also Steven Spielberg, the executive producer of the original Animaniacs, standing in as John Hammond. It’s one great joke after another, right down to the cut to Donald Gennaro in a green suit with a Hulu nametag saying, “We’re gonna make a fortune with this show.”

This has to be the opening scene in the first episode of the new Animaniacs. It’s such a great way to usher in the new era of the Warner Brothers and the Warner sister Dot, who are again voiced by Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, and Tress MacNeille. If the new episodes of Animaniacs are anywhere near as good as this clip, this should be something wonderful to behold next month.

If you’d like to hear more about the Animaniacs revival, here’s the full panel from New York Comic-Con.

After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination.

Animaniacs comes to Hulu with 13 new episodes starting on November 20, and it’s already been renewed for more.