Mike Banning, aka Dirtbag John McClane, is back yet again in Angel Has Fallen. The third entry in the Fallen franchise has Gerard Butler‘s ever-capable Secret Service agent framed for attempting to kill President Morgan Freeman. Now Banning has to clear his name, and blow up a lot of people in the process. Watch the Angel Has Fallen trailer below.

Angel Has Fallen Trailer

I enjoyed 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen, in which Gerard Butler had to save the White House after it was seized by terrorists. It was an incredibly stupid, extra trashy action movie, but it was entertaining. I skipped the sequel, London Has Fallen, because I heard nothing but bad things about it. Now, here comes Angel Has Fallen, which has Butler back yet again as Mike Banning. Here’s the synopsis:

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.

There’s a lot of goofy stuff going on in this trailer. It opens with an attack from what looks like thousands of CGI drones, and ends with Banning reuniting with his crazy hobo father, played by crazy hobo actor Nick Nolte. Somewhere in the middle, we get a shot of Banning being lead away in handcuffs as a disembodied voice announces, “The President’s angel has fallen!” Whatever you say, movie.

“It’s the same man in the same position, but it’s a much deeper, darker journey,” Butler told EW about the sequel. “There’s still huge set pieces and we made sure not to disappoint the fans of the first two, but you’re really inside this character, watching him try to get his shit together.”

Ric Roman Waugh directs the film, which also stars Danny Huston, Michael Landes, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lance Reddick.

Angel Has Fallen falls into theaters August 23. Check out the poster below.