Of the two recently released Fyre Festival documentaries, only one featured a scene where someone confessed that they’d be willing to perform fellatio in order to help the soon-to-be-doomed fest succeed. That would be Netflix’s Fyre, in which event producer Andy King admits that Fyre Festival “mastermind” Billy McFarland asked him to perform oral sex on some guy in order to secure a large quantity of Evian water for the festival. The moment quickly went viral after Fyre premiered, and turned King into an overnight celebrity. But according to King, he originally begged the filmmakers to cut the scene out of the doc entirely.

Andy King’s Fyre Story

In the clip from Fyre above, event producer Andy King reveals how Billy McFarland called him the “wonderful gay leader” of the Fyre Festival, and then asked him to “take one for the team” in order to fix a problem with Evian water being held up by customs. McFarland’s idea of King “taking one for the team” was begging King to go “suck dick to fix this water problem.”

It’s a shocking moment, and it’s made all the more memorable when King reveals that he headed out “fully prepared to suck [someone’s] dick” in order to get the job done. King finishes the story by confirming he didn’t actually have to do the deed to solve the problem at hand. The full confession easily became one of the most buzz-worthy moments of Fyre, with memes seemingly popping-up immediately after the film debuted on Netflix. It also turned King into a something of an internet star. But he originally was not happy about the confession being included in the documentary.

Speaking with TMZ, King disclosed that he begged the documentary’s director to nix the scene:

“I went to them and said, ‘Listen, I just talked with my lawyers and some of my creative team and they said, ‘Andy, you got to pull that thing. That can not go into this documentary.’ And when I sat with the director, he said, ‘Andy, you don’t understand: Without that scene, there isn’t a documentary.’ I said, ‘Oh come on, there’s no way.’ They said, ‘Trust me.’ And that is an integral part, as you know, of the documentary itself.”

It sure is. To his credit, King is perfectly fine with the revelation being in the doc now. In fact, he’s enjoying his new-found fame because of his meme-worthy moment. “I probably wouldn’t be where I am today if it had been taken out,” he said. “I mean how I’ve become this social media hero over a situation like that, I’m in total shock. But I’m riding with it, it’s a lot of fun. TV offers to cameos in movies…I’m shooting a movie in March, we’re working on a few different TV show concepts right now. I have three offers for those, it’s incredible.”