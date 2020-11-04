Andrew Lincoln is trading zombies for ghosts. In Lincoln’s his first role since he left his 10-year gig on The Walking Dead, the actor is set to star as Ebenezer Scrooge in the stage production of A Christmas Carol at the famed Old Vic Theatre in London, which is set to be live-streamed to audiences worldwide.

Lincoln has been lying low since his 2018 departure from the hit AMC zombie series, but it turns out the only thing that we needed to bring the actor back from the dead (so to speak) was some Christmas cheer. The actor is set to play the notorious grump Ebenezer Scrooge in a stage production of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic Theatre in London, according to Broadway.com.

The production is part of the Old Vic: In Camera initiative, meaning it will be performed live onstage to an empty theater and streamed online to the rest of the world. Matthew Warchus (Ghost The Musical, Matilda The Musical) is set to direct this version of the Charles Dickens classic from a script adapted by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). This is the fourth staged production of A Christmas Carol in a row at the iconic Old Vic stage. This particular version of A Christmas Carol made its Broadway debut in 2019 at the Lyceum Theatre.

The cast will also include Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyken, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel, Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe and Sam Townsend as well as Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush, and Eleanor Stollery.

Fans of The Walking Dead may only know Lincoln as a grizzled Georgian sheriff, but the British actor has had a long career on the stage, performing in productions like Parlour Song, The Late Henry Moss, Blue/Orange and Hushabye Mountain. Still, it will be a new experience for the fans who have only seen Lincoln as Rick Grimes for a decade. From the promotional photos of Lincoln in character as Scrooge, it seems that the actor has not lost his grizzled beard that made him so recognizable to audiences for 10 years (and which makes people always surprised that he was that guy in Love Actually). See the full costume below.

A Christmas Carol will run from December 12th through Christmas Eve, and you can go on The Old Vic Theatre’s website to register for ticket sale notifications. There will be 80,000 tickets available for the two-week run of A Christmas Carol from December 12-24.