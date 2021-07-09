It’s been over 10 years since the ill-advised and poorly-received Sex and the City 2 hit theatres and underwhelmed or downright offended the franchise’s millions of fans around the world. And while a third film is off the table, long-time fans who want to get Carried away (in a good way) have the upcoming series reboot, And Just Like That…, to look forward to.

Hopefully? Let’s take a look at the first image from the HBO Max series.

And Just Like That… First Look

A first look photo from the set of the series was released this morning and no one’s entirely sure what to make of it. As someone who’s watched the entire series multiple times (and actively avoids the second film), I want to be excited, but can’t quite bring myself to get there. Maybe it’s the uncanny valley nature of the photo that makes me wonder how many days it took for them to shoot each of the stars separately followed by a questionable amount of photoshop? Could it be the absence of the infamous and beloved Samantha Jones that’s leaving me wanting more?

I couldn’t help but wonder…will this revival rise to the occasion? Or will it leave us feeling as jilted as Aiden in “Change of a Dress”?

Production of the 10-episode series is already underway in NYC, and HBO Max has released this first look with our leading ladies Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. I’d be lying if I said the absence of Kim Cattrall wasn’t deeply felt. Surprisingly so, in fact.

The expectedly vague logline for the revival says that And Just Like That… “follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

As we currently know from previous announcements, returning original cast members Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler will be joined by newcomer and Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez. Ramírez will play comedian “Che Diaz (they / them), a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

My hopes are unavoidably high, but I’ll try and keep them tempered for now.