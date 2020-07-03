Right about now, we could all use a movie where Seth Rogen falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. Thankfully, that movie exists, and it’s called An American Pickle. Rogen pulls double-duty here, playing the man pickled and also the pickled fellow’s great-grandson. Originally meant to be a theatrical release, An American Pickle is now headed to HBO Max, and you can check out the first trailer below.

An American Pickle Trailer

When I first heard the premise of An American Pickle, I could barely contain myself. The Idea of Seth Rogen playing a guy who gets pickled for 100 years just struck me as so absurd that I almost felt like I was hallucinating. But An American Pickle is very real, and I’m genuinely excited to see it. Look, the world is on fire right now – I could use a brief distraction in the form of pickle Seth Rogen.

In An American Pickle, Rogen stars as “Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present-day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.”

Brandon Trost directs the film, with a script from Simon Rich, who also wrote the short story that inspired An American Pickle. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max to release this film,” Rogen said. “We worked very hard and put as much of ourselves in this story as possible. We’re very proud of the end result and we can’t wait for people to get to see it.”

Speaking with USA Today, Rogen added: “There was a real sense from people I know that thought maybe it was a joke and not an actual movie that we were spending huge amounts of time and energy working on. It was in fact real. So I’m excited to show it to people.”

An American Pickle arrives on HBO Max August 6.