What does the irreverent comedy Monty Python’s Life of Brian have in common with the deadly serious Bob Hoskins thriller The Long Good Friday? Both movies were produced by HandMade Films, the production company of former Beatles superstar George Harrison.

A new documentary called An Accidental Studio details the company’s early days, how it took chances few other companies were taking in the 1970s and ’80s, and more, all through unreleased archived interviews with Harrison and people like Hoskins, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Richard E. Grant, Neil Jordan, and Ray Cooper. We’re giving away three Blu-ray copies of the new movie, so check out the trailer below and find out how to win.

An Accidental Studio Trailer

Here’s the film’s official description:

AN ACCIDENTAL STUDIO charts the early years of HandMade Films seen through the eyes of the filmmakers, key personnel, and the man who started it all: former Beatle George Harrison. With unreleased archive interviews and footage with Harrison, exclusive interviews with Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Richard E. Grant, Neil Jordan, Ray Cooper and unseen interviews with Bob Hoskins, the film explores HandMade’s baptism by fire, the risk it took in producing uniquely crafted intelligent films and the stories that grew up around it.

The DVD and Blu-ray will include a bonus feature of the exclusive premiere Q&A filmed live, featuring Terry Gilliam, Michael Palin, and Ray Cooper, presented by Sanjeev Bhaskar. An Accidental Studio was directed and produced by Bill Jones (Boom Bust Boom), Kim Leggatt (Joy Division), and Ben Timlett (Anatomy of a Liar).

An Accidental Studio arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD on July 28, 2020.